At the Races: Citizens, disunited

The landmark Citizens United decision, which paved the way for mega outside spending in elections, just entered its teenage years. In the 13 years and (almost) seven cycles since the Supreme Court opened the way for super PACs, such groups have invested more than $7.6 billion to influence voters, according to OpenSecrets.org. It began in 2010 with a trickle of $62.6 million in independent expenditures. In the 2022 midterm campaigns, outside groups spent more than $1.9 billion.

Super PACs may raise and spend an unlimited amount of money, but they aren’t legally allowed to coordinate directly with candidates. Because of that, they typically take on the attack dog role, running mostly negative ads bashing a candidate. These spots may sway voters, but voters still say they hate them — and money in politics has itself become a messaging flashpoint on the campaign trail amid stalemate between the parties. Democrats say they back big changes, while Republicans do not.

Potentially setting the stage for some high-profile 2024 races, some lawmakers took the occasion of the Citizens United anniversary to push legislation that would roll back unlimited money in elections. Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who has made money in politics a signature issue, offered, again, two bills that focus on super PACs as well as money that comes from undisclosed donors. Tester, whose reelection campaign next year would be a major battleground race, sounds a lot like a candidate.

“Folks sent me to Washington, D.C., to look out for them, not for the big corporations. That’s what these bills are about,” Tester said in a video, posted on Twitter, as he rode the Senate subway this week to file his legislation. “And I’ll keep fighting until they become law,” he said in a statement.