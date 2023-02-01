Four senators up in ’24 facing friendlier state electorates

While some senators up for reelection in 2024 have seen the partisan ground shift away from them since 2018, a handful of incumbents get to run on more favorable terrain. With such a closely divided Senate, even subtle changes could matter in the fight for the majority.

Each cycle has a unique set of circumstances, but Inside Elections’ Baseline and Vote Above Replacement (VAR) metrics are useful in analyzing what this class of senators is up against in this cycle.

Baseline captures a state’s political performance by combining all federal and state election results over the past four election cycles into a single score (a trimmed mean, to be specific). It seeks to approximate what share of the vote the “typical” Democrat or Republican might receive in any given state, showing major trends that have emerged over the past few election cycles. VAR is simply the candidate’s share of the vote minus the party’s Baseline. A higher VAR indicates a strong performance relative to expectations, while a negative VAR is evidence of underperformance.

Here’s a look at five more key states with 2024 Senate races and the senators in those seats now. Michigan has trended slightly more Democratic since 2018, but since Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is not running for reelection, it doesn’t qualify for this list.

Nevada

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen will likely face a serious challenge in 2024, but she’ll get to run on more favorable terrain compared to the last time she was on the ballot. A 2.4-point GOP Baseline advantage after the 2018 elections (48.2-45.9 percent) is now a 1.7-point Democratic Baseline advantage after the 2022 elections (48.6-46.8 percent).