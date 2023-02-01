House GOP spotlights border security in hearing, resolution

House Republicans thrust the U.S.-Mexico border into the spotlight on Wednesday as they held the first of a series of hearings hammering the administration on its border policies and unveiled another impeachment resolution against the Homeland Security chief.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee used a more than five-hour hearing — the panel’s first of the year —to point the finger at the Biden administration for overseeing record high levels of migration to the southwest border. Border agents reported a record number of more than 250,000 encounters with migrants in December alone.

Republican guests included an Arizona sheriff and a parent who lost his child to fentanyl poisoning, while Democrats invited a judge from El Paso.

“These numbers make clear the Biden administration does not have operational control of the border,” Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in his opening remarks. “And frankly, I think it’s intentional.”

His Republican colleagues followed suit. Rep. Tom McClintock of California, chair of the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, said that fentanyl is “pouring across our border” and that migrants are “flooding emergency rooms” and “flooding the labor market.”