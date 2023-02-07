Biden to call for congressional action on guns, police misconduct

President Joe Biden plans to use his State of the Union address Tuesday night to renew calls for Congress to use legislation and funding to address gun violence, criminal justice and police misconduct.

Biden will again ask for legislation that aims to make broad changes to policing policy, according to a White House fact sheet released ahead of the speech. The Democrat-led House passed that bill last Congress, but the effort stalled in the Senate in 2021 after months of negotiations.

“Real change at the state and local level requires Congressional action,” the White House said.

And Biden, although he signed a gun control law last year, will keep taking actions until Congress requires background checks for all gun sales, requires safe storage of firearms and bans assault weapons and high-capacity weapons, the White House said.

Biden will also tout his “Safer America Plan,” which includes funds for 100,000 additional police officers “who will be recruited, trained, hired, and supervised” to enhance trust and public safety, the fact sheet said.