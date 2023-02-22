House cafeteria workers eyeing pickets, walkouts if contract talks sour

If contract negotiations with dining services operator Sodexo don’t improve, the union representing House cafeteria and catering workers expects some representatives, staff and visitors may have to skip lunch at some point later this year.

“We expect to probably have to do the kind of actions ... on the House side like we did on the Senate,” said D. Taylor, president of Unite Here, the union that represents House dining workers.

Last year, Senate cafeteria workers protested and picketed amid negotiations before ratifying a new contract in the fall.

The collective bargaining agreement for the House’s 35 caterers expired at the end of the year, while the contract for 120 dining services workers ends in May. While the two sides are talking, the terms of the old contracts will continue to apply.

The House workers in Unite Here Local 23 basically want the same deal that their colleagues in the Senate got last year, which boils down to a demand for higher wages. Their current contracts set the lowest starting wage at $13.85 per hour; the union wants that minimum raised to $20.