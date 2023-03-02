Biden push to end Title 42 border policy won’t end the legal fights

The Supreme Court likely won’t decide a current case on the so-called Title 42 border policy this term if the Biden administration follows through with plans to end that pandemic-era directive in May, legal experts said.

But that almost certainly would usher in a new round of court battles, either as a challenge to this latest attempt to end the Title 42 policy or as a challenge to some of the policies that replace it.

The justices in December agreed to decide an appeal from a group of Republican-led states that are seeking to defend the policy, which has been in place since 2020. The policy allows border agents to rapidly turn back migrants who cross the border without considering their asylum claims.

But the Supreme Court canceled oral arguments in the case that had been set for March 1. Though the justices did not explain their reasoning, the move came shortly after President Joe Biden announced he would let the COVID-19 public health emergency expire on May 11.

The Biden administration told the justices that the end of the emergency would also end the border restrictions, which in turn would make it unnecessary for the justices to decide a case related to a pandemic-era border expulsion policy.