Biden previews Medicare drug price, tax increase proposals

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he'll propose increasing taxes on some upper-income business owners and expanding prescription drug cost controls enacted in last year's budget reconciliation package as a means of lowering federal deficits and extending Medicare's solvency.

The provisions, which will be included in Biden's fiscal 2024 budget request coming Thursday, are designed to add about 25 years to the life of Medicare's Hospital Insurance trust fund, according to a fact sheet the White House released.

"The budget I am releasing this week will make the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050 without cutting a penny in benefits," Biden wrote in a New York Times op-ed posted Tuesday morning.

Medicare's actuaries said last year that reimbursements to providers out of the trust fund would have to be reduced starting in 2028 because of a persistent revenue shortfall. The Congressional Budget Office, using a different methodology and updated data, said earlier this year that the date of trust fund exhaustion would come in 2033.