With voluntary recognition, Ed Markey’s staff will be the first in the Senate to unionize

The rest of “the world’s most exclusive club” may feel compelled to start treating the help a little nicer, as staffers in Sen. Edward J. Markey’s office are set to form the Senate’s first labor union.

Aides formally requested that the Massachusetts Democrat voluntarily recognize their bargaining unit in a staff meeting Wednesday morning. Markey happily complied.

“I applaud these passionate, dedicated workers who are exercising their right to organize through this fundamental, critical exercise in democracy,” Markey said in a written statement. “I am proud of my staff for embodying the commitment not to agonize, but to organize. I recognize their effort to unionize and look forward to engaging with them and the Congressional Workers Union.”

This is the second time Markey staff have made unionization history — his 2020 election team was the first statewide campaign in Massachusetts to unionize.

The CWU began organizing Hill offices last year after the House cleared the way by adopting a resolution that authorized regulations promulgated by the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights that allow for union organizing. The push came amid a broader demand from Hill aides for better pay and working conditions after decades of stagnant staff wages in an increasingly expensive city. By the end of the year, staffers for 14 House Democrats had petitioned to hold union elections.