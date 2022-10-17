Staffers in Rep. Andy Levin’s office sign first union contract

Courtney Laudick assembled with about a dozen other congressional staffers in the hallway outside the House chamber on a sunny Tuesday in May. They looked like any other gathering of aides waiting impatiently for votes to wrap up so they could whisk their bosses off to their next meeting. But for months they had operated in secret, out of necessity, organizing what became the Congressional Workers Union. They all could have been fired for their efforts — a form of retaliation Congress had banned in most other cases, but not for itself.

They had been careful to a fault. When Laudick first approached her boss, Rep. Andy Levin, about sponsoring a resolution to allow House staffers to unionize, she did so anonymously, even though she knew the former labor organizer was hardly the union-busting sort. And so over the course of the spring, Laudick and another Levin staffer leading the unionization push, Janae Washington, had worked both officially for and clandestinely with the Michigan Democrat to recruit co-sponsors and win over skeptics.

Levin didn’t know — didn’t want to know — who was behind the CWU and, as far as he could tell, they’d never even met. Until that Tuesday in May, when the resolution was slipped into a rule for supplemental Ukrainian aid funding and passed by a vote of 217-202, and Laudick sent Levin a text telling him there were some people outside who wanted to meet him.

“I was deeply moved,” Levin said. Levin lingered on the House steps with this newest cohort of his old profession to talk shop and opine about how historic that moment would be.

Levin and his aides took another historic step last week, agreeing to a tentative contract that raises the average wage for his junior staff to $76,000 and provides all members of the bargaining unit with a $10,000 salary increase. The new agreement takes effect for the October pay period and will be incorporated into a full collective bargaining agreement along with non-economic issues the representative and his workers hope to finish negotiating in the coming weeks.