House Republicans want to wipe out staff unions, but it’s not that simple

The House rules package proposed by Republican Kevin McCarthy, the man who would be speaker, aims to kneecap congressional staff’s nascent labor movement, but union supporters say his attempt at union-busting may go worse than his bid for the speaker’s gavel.

Under Democratic control, the House started allowing offices to unionize last year by adopting regulations promulgated by the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights. The organization push came amid a larger demand among Hill aides for better pay and working conditions. By the end of the year, staffers for 14 Democrats had filed union petitions.

Last week, McCarthy released a proposed House rules package that purports to neutralize those regulations. Unionized staff say they intend to fight it.

“We’re currently seeking advisement for legal and legislative subject matter experts on how the Rules package could impact House unionization,” Congressional Workers Union spokeswoman Taylor Doggett said. “As of now, we have no plans to stop our organizing drive, and this has in fact invigorated workers to want to utilize their collective power even more and cement their seat at the table so no matter who is in control, their right to a democratic workplace remains solid.”

No one doubts that Congress could get rid of the staff unions by enacting a law. But that means a bill would need to pass both chambers and either get signed by the president or overcome a veto. There’s virtually no chance of that happening with Democrats in control of the Senate and the White House.