As 2023 started, 18 House and Senate campaigns were in debt

As lawmakers wrangle over the nation’s debt, 18 members of the House and Senate started this year with campaign committees that each reported at least $100,000 in unpaid bills.

All told, the 15 Republicans and three Democrats owed consultants, advertising firms and other vendors a total of nearly $6 million, according to an analysis of Federal Election Commission reports through Dec. 31 by OpenSecrets for CQ Roll Call. The debts do not include money that candidates loaned to their own campaigns, which totaled an additional $17.3 million, some of it stretching back to 2010.

“From a legal, anti-corruption perspective, it’s very important that campaigns pay off their debts,” said Adav Noti, senior vice president and legal director at the Campaign Legal Center, a political money watchdog group. “If they don’t, then they have gotten something for free, and that can be a way to buy influence over officeholders.”

Noti pointed out, though, that many unpaid campaign bills “are really just paper debts that are on there because of the way the billing invoice cycle happens to break across a reporting period.”

Some of the indebted senators, such as Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, just won costly campaigns last year and won’t need to decide whether to mount a reelection campaign for years to come. But some battleground House members, who can expect to face expensive reelection campaigns should they run next year, may feel extra pressure to raise money, as outside groups also gear up for big races.