Former Sen. Breaux leads new push against Biden tax plan

A group that was set up to fight a prior Biden administration-backed tax increase on generational wealth transfers is launching a new campaign raising concerns about Democrats' proposals to tax the richest households based on the value of unsold assets like stock, homes and art.

The organization, Saving America's Family Enterprises Inc., is bringing in former Louisiana Sen. John Breaux to serve as a senior adviser and spokesperson and is running ads in 10 states and Washington, D.C.

The group says it has already spent $1 million on the ad campaign and will continue buying air time as the year goes on. The states they're targeting include key swing states and primary stops in the 2024 presidential election and states expected to see contentious Senate battles next year.

It's a new push from "SAFE," which launched in 2021 with former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., as the voice of a campaign against the Biden administration's proposal to tax the appreciation in value of unsold assets over $1 million at the time they're inherited.

In subsequent budget requests, the Biden Treasury Department pitched a higher $5 million per-person exclusion from the tax. But the proposals never got off the ground with Democrats in control of Congress, where centrist members feared the impact on family-run farms and small businesses.