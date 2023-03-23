2022 Vote Studies: Biden gets wins despite slim majority

​President Joe Biden did not always take a position on matters that the House and Senate voted on last year. But when he did, he usually got his way, especially in closely divided chambers where Democratic leaders were unlikely to bring something to the floor that didn’t have enough votes in the majority for passage.

On the rare occasions when the Senate voted against Biden’s position on legislation in 2022, it was most often on votes about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the president suffered 12 defeats in the Senate last year. That’s historically on the low side but still twice as many as in 2021.

Of those dozen votes, several were on nominations rejected in the 50-50 Senate where Democrats crossed into the opposition column, including the president’s choice of David Weil to return to leading the wage hour division at the Department of Labor.

But five of Biden’s defeats came on policies related to COVID-19.