Mass shootings show ‘Stein’s Law’ has sadly met its match

In the 1980s, the witty conservative economist Herb Stein, who headed the Council of Economic Advisers under Richard Nixon, formulated what has become known as Stein's Law.

Designed to cock a skeptical eye at all apocalyptic predictions, he declared, "If something cannot go on forever, it will stop."

I have always interpreted those simple, yet deceptively smart, words to mean that either an alarming trend line would slow down or else society and the government would act to prevent the predicted dire outcomes.

Stein's Law is why I have never taken too seriously the doomsayers who, at times, have forecast that America's rate of inflation would rival Weimar Germany; Social Security would be bankrupt by now; or, Times Square soon would be underwater from rising sea levels.

But now I have sadly concluded that Stein's Law has met its match. School shootings will go on forever in armed-to-the-teeth America — and nothing will make the horrors stop.