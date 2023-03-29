The race to relevance in the 2024 presidential election

ANALYSIS — With 10 months to go before the first primaries and caucuses, the presidential contest is less about votes and more of a race for relevance. At this early stage, one of the worst fates for a candidate is to be ignored.

Ultimately, winning the nomination comes down to which candidate has the most votes, or more specifically, the most delegates. But right now, the race for attention guides campaign strategy and tactics because candidates need the spotlight to introduce themselves to voters, make their pitches, raise money, and translate that support into votes.

Visiting early primary and caucus states, giving interviews, writing books, raising big money, running television ads, and going to Israel or the Mexican border are ways for candidates to generate short-term media coverage. But staying in the conversation is what it’s all about.

The 2024 Republican presidential contenders are clearly not all starting from the same point. Former President Donald Trump led Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 52-26 percent in the latest Morning Consult GOP Primary Tracker conducted March 24-26. No one in the rest of the field was above 8 percent.

But even Trump is not immune from the need for attention.