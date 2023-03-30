Environmental group ads target GOP supporters of energy bill

An environmental group partnered with a Democratic nonprofit to launch a volley of digital ads targeting Republicans from California and New York on Thursday, hours after they voted for energy, permitting and public lands legislation that passed the House.

Republican leaders described the bill as a top priority and something voters wanted, but the ads indicate Democrats think they will be liabilities for seven members in battleground states.

The ads will run on streaming devices in the districts of five Californians — Mike Garcia, Young Kim, Ken Calvert, Michelle Steel and Darrell Issa — and New York Republicans George Santos and Anthony D’Esposito.

All of them except Issa are in seats considered in play next year according to early ratings by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Garcia’s seat is rated a Toss-up and in 2020 backed Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by more than 12 percentage points.

The League of Conservation Voters and House Majority Forward, a nonprofit aligned with the House Democratic leadership, are funding the ads. The groups described the effort as a “six-figure ad campaign.”