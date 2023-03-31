Social Security, Medicare funds face depletion within a decade

Social Security’s finances worsened over the past year while Medicare's improved slightly, according to government actuaries. But the annual reports from the programs' trustees, released Friday, show that lawmakers could have some tough decisions to make within the next decade.

The Social Security trustees report said that retirement benefits are expected to be paid in full until 2033, when they'd face a 23 percent cut if no policy changes are made. That's one year earlier than in last year's report. If combined with separate disability insurance funds, the combined exhaustion date of the retirement and disability programs moves up a year from last year's projection, to 2034.

Medicare's Hospital Insurance trust fund, on the other hand, can pay full benefits until 2031, when benefits would be cut by 11 percent; that’s three years later than in the 2022 trustees report.

The trustees say in their new report that Social Security's finances have worsened due to a deteriorating economic outlook based on updated inflation and gross domestic product data, while Medicare's have improved due to lower projected health care spending.

Either way, benefits for the two chief U.S. retiree benefit programs have become a political football in debt ceiling talks as the two parties trade barbs over which is more devoted to seniors.