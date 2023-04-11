Abortion drug rulings spur drugmaker worries about precedent

Experts worry two recent rulings challenging the Food and Drug Administration's regulation of a drug used in medication abortions threaten to complicate the agency's oversight and the pipeline for future research and drug approvals.

On Friday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas suspended the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which the agency approved more than 20 years ago. The order, which would stop the manufacture and distribution of the drug, will go into effect Saturday without a higher court granting emergency relief.

Separately, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice in the Eastern District of Washington ruled Friday that the agency should not modify the drug's regulations as a case challenging the FDA's risk mitigation restrictions specific to the drug moves forward.

Jane Henney, who served as FDA commissioner when mifepristone was approved in 2000, said the Texas ruling "would set a very dangerous precedent for the FDA's authority in terms of other new medications that might warrant movement into the marketplace."

"I can assure you that the approval process was both comprehensive and quite thorough and was done according to our standard procedures at FDA, done by the career staff who make their recommendations on approval of any product at the agency," said Henney, adding that staff considered clinical data, preclinical data, the manufacturing process, epidemiology and toxicology before making its decision.