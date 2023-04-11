Schumer announces resolution to support funding for DOJ, FBI

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced plans to offer a resolution next week that condemns a call from former President Donald Trump to defund the Justice Department and the FBI.

The former president, who was indicted on 34 state charges of falsifying business records and is under investigation by the Justice Department and state prosecutors in Georgia, posted on social media that Congress should “DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES.”

Schumer, in a letter to senators Tuesday, said his resolution would condemn that idea and reject Trump’s attempts “to degrade public trust in Federal law enforcement agencies for attempted political or legal benefit.”

“The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances,” Schumer said in the letter.

Some Republicans have rushed to defend Trump following the indictment, with some floating the idea of using the appropriations process to respond to the charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.