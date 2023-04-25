Pence nods to role of judges in conservative push on abortion

Former Vice President Mike Pence told a legal group Tuesday in Washington that the next Republican administration should work to curtail the power of executive agencies and pointed to recent legal fights over abortion access.

“Restraining and reclaiming the legislative prerogatives of the legislative branch from the administrative state should be one of the most important objectives of the next Republican administration,” Pence said at an event put on by the Federalist Society.

The former Indiana governor, widely considered a potential candidate for the GOP presidential nomination but who has made no announcement, also touched on the importance of judicial nominations to that effort.

The Federalist Society and particularly one of its leaders, Leonard Leo, played a leading role in shaping the Trump administration’s judicial appointments — even helping to create Trump’s shortlist of Supreme Court nominees during the 2016 campaign.

Pence said Tuesday he was proud to be part of the administration that seated three Supreme Court justices who last year helped overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that first legalized abortion in 1973.