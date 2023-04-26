House GOP revises debt limit package to win over holdouts

Republican leaders agreed to make several substantive changes to their debt limit increase measure in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as they worked to lock down wavering GOP lawmakers for the expected party-line vote later this week.

The House Rules Committee backed a rule for floor debate that would "self-execute" revisions offered in a three-page manager's amendment from the bill's lead sponsor, House Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, that was submitted after midnight.

Among other changes, the measure would restore three tax credits backed by Midwestern biofuels supporters and speed up implementation of expanded work requirements for two key federal benefit programs.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the revisions would be enough to win over the votes GOP leaders need, however. The floor schedule for Wednesday released by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., didn't list the debt limit package. It did, however, note that "additional legislative items are possible" during the day.

Members of the House GOP Conference are expected to discuss the measure during a closed-door meeting Wednesday morning.