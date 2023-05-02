Races for governor in several states have ties to Capitol Hill

ANALYSIS — Even though 14 races for governor will take place hundreds, or even thousands, of miles from Washington, D.C., many of the gubernatorial battles have a connection to Capitol Hill. A batch of current and former members are either finishing their tenure in office or hoping to get started with a political life away from the nation’s capital.

Three states are electing a governor this year: Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Republican Jeff Landry was elected to Congress from Louisiana's 3rd District in 2010 and then lost reelection two years later to fellow Republican Charles Boustany in a redrawn district. Landry went on to get elected state attorney general in 2015 over incumbent Republican Buddy Caldwell and won reelection easily four years later. Now Landry is running for governor.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited, leaving Republicans with a genuine opportunity to win back the governorship. The initial jungle primary isn’t until Oct. 14, and though Landry doesn’t have the field to himself, he’s a strong contender to become the state’s next governor.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron isn’t a former member, but he worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from 2015 to 2017. Less than a decade later, Cameron is one of the few Black Republican statewide officeholders and considered a potential successor to McConnell.