From highs to lows, FEC reports offer an early 2024 temperature

The first three months of this year saw a new Republican majority take control of the House and, after a bumpy start marked by a prolonged speaker election, try to exert its influence on Democrats who control the Senate and White House.

But while the start of a new Congress in 2023 may have seemed like a time to put campaigns in the rear-view mirror, the reality is the first primaries of 2024 are less than 11 months away, and many lawmakers used the first quarter to replenish depleted accounts or build bankrolls for fights ahead.

Filings to the Federal Election Commission over the weekend show that during the three months ending March 31, House Republicans got off to a fast start and some candidates seeking open Senate seats posted eight-figure totals. At the same time, some incumbents' skimpy hauls could be a sign of retirement announcements ahead.

Here’s five takeaways from the latest disclosures.

Fast start for House GOP

Republican incumbents in battleground House seats, on average, raised more and had more cash on hand at the end of the quarter than similarly situated Democrats, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.