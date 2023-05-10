Congress could fire Capitol architect under bipartisan bill

A bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers is seeking to give Congress the power to appoint or remove an architect of the Capitol, rather than leaving it in the hands of the president.

The proposal comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s removal in February of former Capitol Architect J. Brett Blanton, who was dogged for months by allegations of unethical behavior and misuse of his government-issued vehicle.

Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and ranking member Deb Fischer, R-Neb., along with House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and ranking member Joseph D. Morelle, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday they introduced a bill that would establish a congressional commission for the appointment or removal of an architect of the Capitol.

“The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is directly responsible for the management of the Capitol Complex, yet Congress has lacked the tools to hold the position accountable and improve the agency’s processes,” Fischer said Wednesday in a statement. “Our bipartisan legislation would reform the AOC, bringing much needed oversight that will boost transparency and improve service.”

Existing congressional statutes do not provide any terms for removal, Kevin Mulshine, a former inspector general at the Architect of the Capitol office, told CQ Roll Call before Blanton was ultimately fired.