FDA weighs potential over-the-counter birth control pill

Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday unanimously recommended the agency approve the nation’s first over-the-counter birth control pill, although it’s unclear what the FDA will ultimately decide in the coming months.

The 17-0 vote capped a two-day joint committee meeting where FDA officials and Perrigo Co. PLC subsidiary HRA Pharma sparred over each other’s interpretation of safety and efficacy data of the progestin-only Opill. It was approved as a prescription drug in 1973, but the joint committee was tasked with assessing whether consumers would use the pill properly if it were sold on store shelves without a prescription.

FDA officials said they understood the importance of over-the-counter contraceptives, but were struggling with what they called flaws in the company’s data. A final decision is expected by the end of summer.

Advocates and medical groups hailed the recommendation and urged the agency to follow suit.

“It is past time for an over-the-counter birth control pill, which has the potential to advance reproductive justice and expand health equity,” said Victoria Nichols, project director of the Free the Pill coalition.