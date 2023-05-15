Connolly staffers hospitalized after assailant with bat enters district office

An individual armed with a metal baseball bat entered the Fairfax, Va., district office of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly on Monday morning, asked for the congressman and then allegedly assaulted two staffers with the bat.

Both staffers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Connolly, the Virginia Democrat who has represented the state’s 11th District since 2009. Connolly was not in the office at the time of the assaults, Capitol Police said.

The City of Fairfax Police Department arrested the suspect. Capitol Police identified the alleged assailant as Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, of Fairfax. He faces charges of one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding.

"At this time, it is not clear what the suspect’s motivation may have been," Capitol Police said in a statement. "Based on what we know right now, investigators do not have any information that the suspect was known to the USCP."

Special agents with the United States Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section were dispatched to the scene, while Capitol Police coordinated with City of Fairfax Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office in the investigation.