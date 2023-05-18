Supreme Court brushes aside issue on border policy challenge

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that a request by Republican officials to join litigation over pandemic-era asylum restrictions be dismissed, one week after the contested border policy was lifted.

The high court order comes in a case brought by Republican-led states, which had asked to join a legal challenge in Washington against the so-called Title 42 border policy to defend it. This policy, which ended on May 11 after more than three years in place, allowed border agents to expel migrants without a hearing under a public health rationale.

In a statement accompanying the order, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote that the end of the Title 42 policy was enough to convince the high court that the restrictions “are now as good as gone and any dispute over them is moot.”

Gorsuch also lamented that the Title 42 order, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was kept in place by the courts as long as it was.

“Rule by indefinite emergency edict risks leaving all of us with a shell of a democracy and civil liberties just as hollow,” Gorsuch wrote.