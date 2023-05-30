Two Democrats sidelined ahead of anticipated debt ceiling vote on Wednesday

Two House Democrats announced Tuesday that they’ll miss the anticipated vote this week on the debt ceiling deal negotiated over the weekend by Republicans and President Joe Biden.

Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig requires surgery after tripping at her home while doing yard work Monday night, according to a statement from her Chief of Staff Nick Coe posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Craig was diagnosed with a bimalleolar fracture and a dislocated ankle.

“She is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the ankle on Thursday. Her physician has advised her not to fly in advance of the surgery or immediately after,” Coe said in the statement. “As a result, Rep. Craig will miss votes in Congress this week related to the Bipartisan Budget Agreement.”

Rep. Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., announced Tuesday morning that she’d tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the vote, scheduled for Wednesday evening.

“While I am disappointed to be missing such a consequential week in DC, I support the bipartisan agreement that @POTUS has negotiated to prevent a catastrophic default,” Ross wrote on Twitter.