House and Senate wrangle over student loans

The debt ceiling deal hammered out by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy ends the pandemic-driven pause in student loan payments that's been in place for more than three years while preserving Biden's loan forgiveness plan — at least for now.

But the GOP is pressing ahead with its effort to derail the president’s plan, which would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for those who meet income limits, and another $10,000 for those who got Pell Grants.

The Senate on Wednesday voted to take up a joint resolution of disapproval that would block the forgiveness plan. The measure passed the House last week with the support of every Republican and two Democrats: Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Glusenkamp Perez of Washington.

The Senate vote on the motion to proceed was 51-46, with Democrats Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana as well as independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voting "yea."

A vote on final passage is set for Thursday, but the White House has said Biden would veto the measure if it reaches his desk. The ultimate test for the proposal, however, may be determined by the Supreme Court, which heard arguments in February on a pair of challenges. Justices are expected to issue a ruling before the end of June.