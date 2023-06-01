At the Races: Debt drama may not fuel campaign ads

Senate representation: Democrats have a chance to elect a Black woman to the Senate in several states next year, with Delaware presenting their best opportunity, as Blunt Rochester is expected to run to replace retiring Sen. Thomas R. Carper. Politico writes that the paths for Black women running in Maryland, California and Michigan are less clear.

Rising star on the left: The New Republic profiles Rep. Greg Casar, a progressive Democrat from Texas. Casar said he has no plans to seek statewide office, which Democrats in the Lone Star State haven’t captured since the early years of the Clinton presidency. But, he added, “I do have plans to be a part of doing whatever it takes to take the state back.”

Democratic divisions: The Democratic Party in North Carolina is embroiled in a platform fight over Israel. The party is considering a series of resolutions focused on Middle East policy, according to Jewish Insider, which reviewed a draft of the platform. Rep. Kathy Manning, a pro-Israel Democrat, has expressed concerns about the proposed resolutions, which she called “one-sided, inaccurate and divisive.”

The California effect: The New York Times Magazine examined the outsize influence the Golden State has long exerted on public policy nationwide. From environmental rules to workers’ rights, liberal legislation approved in Sacramento has spread far beyond California’s borders. Now red states are adopting a similar approach, crafting conservative policies that have an impact on other states.

The count: 48%

That’s the segment of registered voters in Texas in a recent poll who didn’t know enough about Rep. Colin Allred to have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of him, potentially giving the Democrat room to grow as he runs for Senate. A head-to-head matchup found Allred trailing GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, 42 percent to 37 percent. But only 4 percent had no opinion of Cruz, while 41 percent had a favorable impression of him and 49 percent had an unfavorable impression — compared with Allred’s 21/19 favorable/percent unfavorable ratio. Meanwhile, the state’s other Republican senator, John Cornyn, was at an almost even 31 percent favorable/32 percent unfavorable. The poll of 1,413 registered voters was taken May 10-21 by the University of Texas-Tyler and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points.