IRS budget battle not over after debt ceiling agreement

A handshake deal to redirect IRS funding to offset tight spending caps for other domestic programs won’t mark the end of a partisan battle over expanding the tax collecting agency.

About $21 billion of an $80 billion tranche of funding that Democrats enacted last year is set to be cut and repurposed as part of the agreement between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the debt limit and cap federal agency spending.

But that hasn’t quenched Republicans’ desire to slash more IRS funds, setting up a familiar fight in the annual government funding process.

“I think that no doubt there’ll be people trying to alter that annual [IRS] funding and, of course, really this agreement is just the next step toward the appropriation battles,” said Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a senior Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the tax code.

