House GOP signals plan at hearing to tighten DC voting laws

Washington, D.C., election laws are ripe for voter fraud and foreign influence, undermining Americans’ confidence in elections if Congress fails to act, according to House Republicans.

The problem with that argument is that there are zero instances of voter fraud in the nation’s capital since 1979, according to Democrats who cited data from the conservative Heritage Foundation.

“I would say this is becoming tedious, but I think we passed that point months ago,” House Administration Committee ranking member Joseph D. Morelle said in his opening testimony during a joint hearing with the House Oversight Committee on Washington’s election laws Wednesday.

“For at least the seventh time this Congress, and what is not even six months old, the Committee on House Administration has held an elections-related hearing to discuss this speculative — by all measures entirely unproven — lack of integrity Republicans claim exists in our elections,” Morelle, D-N.Y., continued.

Alongside the House Oversight Committee — which has pursued its own rigorous oversight agenda for Washington — House Administration Republicans again reiterated their concerns about the integrity of the country’s elections, as Democrats parried their claims and warned their proposals would disenfranchise voters.