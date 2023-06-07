How confusion about pronouncing his name could matter for DeSantis

ANALYSIS — The recent controversy over the pronunciation of the Florida governor’s last name is the latest evidence that there’s rarely anything new under the sun. It’s not the first time there’s been confusion over how to pronounce DeSantis.

In his video announcement for president, Ron DeSantis pronounces his last name “DEE-san-tis,” while the announcer in the video from the super PAC backing him, Never Back Down, pronounces it “deh-SAN-tis.”

Even though DeSantis tried to play off the discrepancy with a smug answer (“The way to pronounce my last name? Winner”) the different pronunciations, particularly from some of the people and groups closest to him, are strange. It’s hard to think of an analogous situation from a different candidate in any race. And yet it’s also not new to DeSantis.

Thanks to mandatory ad disclaimers, it’s possible to see whether DeSantis himself has changed the pronunciation of his name, as former President Donald Trump has claimed. DeSantis has been fairly consistent. In an ad titled, “Oath,” during his initial run for Congress in 2012, DeSantis used the same “DEE-san-tis” pronunciation that he’s using now in his presidential campaign.

But of course, it’s not that simple.