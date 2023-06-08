House GOP leaders work to tamp down rule fracas

​Republican leaders spent another day trying to resolve an intraparty feud that ground House business to a halt for the week, but there was no sign of an imminent breakthrough that would quell a protest from hard-line conservatives.

With the House in recess Thursday, key Republicans spent much of the day shuffling in and out of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office, while saying as little as possible publicly on how they could unify the party in the aftermath of a debt limit deal that angered some in the GOP’s right flank.

“I think we’re making a lot of progress,” McCarthy said as he left the Capitol in the early afternoon. But it was clear there was no resolution to a conflict the California Republican a day earlier had said he hoped to resolve Wednesday night.

[Is House logjam a one-time event, or the new normal for McCarthy?]

Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, whose members drove the revolt, emerged from McCarthy’s office while deflecting questions about the nature of the conflict or the issues yet to be settled.