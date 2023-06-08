Supreme Court speaks: Dog toys must face trademark lawsuit

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey squeaked out a small win at the Supreme Court on Thursday in its fight to take a set of parody dog toys off the market.

The unanimous ruling, written by Justice Elena Kagan, found the maker of the dog toys marketed as “Bad Spaniels” could not avoid a trademark infringement lawsuit just because they poke fun at the distillery.

But the opinion dodged broader questions raised in the case about how brands can control depictions of their products under trademark law, known as the Lanham Act.

“Today we choose a narrower path,” Kagan wrote. The revived lawsuit now will continue at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Kagan’s opinion reversed a 2020 ruling from the 9th Circuit that tossed the case. The distillery alleges the toys — replete with send-ups like subbing “Old No. 7” with “the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet” — violated Jack Daniel’s trademarked design.