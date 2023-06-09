Santos appeals order that would reveal backers of his bond

Embattled Rep. George Santos on Friday urged a New York federal judge to keep secret the three people backing his $500,000 bond as he battles a 13-count criminal indictment.

The New York Republican asked Judge Joanna Seybert of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York to reverse a ruling from a magistrate judge that would reveal the suretors for his bond. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields ordered the identities be made public earlier this week but gave Santos until Friday to appeal.

Santos in a filing argued he has suffered a “media frenzy” and “hateful attacks” since an arraignment in May, which he noted was mobbed by reporters ahead of that court date.

The New York Times and other news outlets had convinced a magistrate judge the names should be unsealed, but Santos argued doing so would put them in an unfair spotlight.

“Moreover, given the political temperature in this Country and acts of political violence that occur, the privacy interests of these suretors are far more concerning, especially considering their ages and respective employment,” the Santos filing said.