Boebert attempt to force Biden impeachment sent to committees

The House on Thursday voted to refer articles of impeachment of President Joe Biden to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees, punting on an impeachment vote that may have been politically difficult for some Republicans.

The party line vote, 219-208, came after Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sought to force a vote on impeachment this week by filing a privileged resolution that allows a member to bypass House leadership to bring a measure to the floor. Boebert’s resolution argues that Biden has violated federal immigration laws and failed to protect the country's southern border.

In an apparent agreement to avoid a vote directly on impeachment, the House Rules Committee met Wednesday night and sent to the floor a rule to refer Boebert’s measure to the committees.

On the House floor Thursday, Boebert said the move would allow Republicans to build “a body of evidence at the committee level” that would provide evidence for an eventual impeachment trial in the Senate.

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has trampled on the Constitution through his dereliction of duty under Article II to take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” she said. “Instead of enforcing our immigration laws, he has lawlessly ignored them and released more than 2 million illegal aliens into the interior of the United States without any enforcement mechanism to ensure that they appear in immigration court.”