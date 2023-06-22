House Ethics Committee expands inquiry into Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it broadened an investigation into scandal-laden Rep. George Santos to consider allegations of unemployment benefits fraud against the New York Republican.

Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., and ranking member Susan Wild, D-Pa., also announced in a statement Thursday that they would proceed with the investigation as the Justice Department prosecutes Santos on 13 federal charges in New York.

“The Committee is aware of the risks associated with dual investigations and is in communication with the Department of Justice to mitigate the potential risks while still meeting the Committee’s obligations to safeguard the integrity of the House,” they said.

The House Ethics Committee has typically paused its investigations of indicted members until the DOJ concluded a prosecution, at the agency’s request. This was the case with Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican who was convicted of lying to federal investigators in 2022; Duncan Hunter, a California Republican who pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal use in 2019; and Chris Collins, a New York Republican who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in 2019.

The announcement from the bipartisan committee came the same day news broke that Santos’ father and aunt were co-signers of his $500,000 bond, information that a judge ordered to be unsealed.