Senate Democrats offer resolution to let staff organize

Sen. Sherrod Brown and 19 of his Senate colleagues introduced a resolution Thursday that would extend legal protections to staffers who unionize.

The group of pro-labor Democrats, plus Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, comes a year after the House adopted a resolution allowing its employees to organize.

“Every worker should have a right to organize and have a voice in their workplace — and that is why I have spent my career fighting for the dignity of work,” Brown said in a statement. “With this resolution, we can finally secure the fundamental legal right of U.S. Senate staff to join together as union members to advocate for themselves and have a voice on the job.”

Staff in Sen. Edward J. Markey’s office in March became the first in the Senate to unionize, with voluntary recognition from the progressive, pro-labor Massachusetts Democrat. The Senate, however, is exempt from federal labor laws that would normally protect workers from retaliation against their organizing efforts.

Brown’s resolution would change that, providing greater cover for unionizing staff in offices of senators less amenable to collective bargaining. The effort faces an uphill battle in a Senate with a narrow Democratic majority. Brown and other supporters would need to drum-up bipartisan support for the bill to overcome the 60-vote threshold to end a filibuster or tuck it into some larger, must-pass legislative package.