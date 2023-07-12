Graves-led push on Social Security benefits gains traction

​Nearly two-thirds of the House has signed onto a bill that would boost Social Security for public-sector workers with government pensions who currently see limited retirement benefits.

The bill has gathered almost 290 co-sponsors, a threshold that could allow its backers to force a vote on the House floor and offer leverage as they work to get it through the chamber.

Under House rules, bills with at least 290 co-sponsors can be put on the "consensus calendar," a process that allows rank and file members to force widely-backed legislation to the floor if the committee of jurisdiction won't take it up. It was referred to Ways and Means on Jan. 9, and the panel hasn't scheduled a meeting to consider it.

"The fact that we're one of the most co-sponsored bills in Congress right now … it sends a very strong message to the [Ways and Means] chair and the ranking member that this is something that’s going to have to be dealt with," lead sponsor Garret Graves, R-La., said in an interview. "They’re not going to be able to ignore it because if they try to, we're going to have other means to force action."

Graves' bill would aid more than 90,000 people in his home state of Louisiana, according to Congressional Research Service data from December.