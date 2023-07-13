At the Races: Donate now, shop later

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The Republican National Committee’s requirement that candidates for president have at least 40,000 unique donors to qualify for the debate stage in Milwaukee next month has sure led to some odd incentives.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign said this week it will mail $20 Visa or Mastercard gift cards to the first 50,000 people who donate just $1 to his campaign in the billionaire’s bid to make the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate. As of Wednesday, Burgum was “on pace” to give away more than 20,000 of the gift cards.

As NPR noted Wednesday, spending a million dollars to get to take part in the Fox News-hosted debate may well be worth the investment, but the gambit does raise questions about whether it is tantamount to a straw donor scheme.

But in straw donor cases, the goal is for the candidate to get more money, so parties reimburse fellow contributors to evade contribution limits. Since he is spending his own money, Burgum has no such limit for his own campaign.