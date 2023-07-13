Climate protesters disrupted the congressional softball game. Lawmakers had a dance party

Climate activists took over the field at the Congressional Women’s Softball Game on Wednesday night, stopping play for more than 10 minutes and setting off a rival dance party.

Around a dozen protesters entered the outfield during the first inning of the charity event. Wearing t-shirts with the message “End Fossil Fuels,” they linked arms and stood in a circle.

“Looks like we’re going to have a little stoppage in play to deal with a protest,” said one of the game’s announcers, NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake.

“And this is a charity event to raise money … for breast cancer prevention,” Dana Bash of CNN reminded the crowd.

It was Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s turn to bat, but she was left standing in the box, waiting for police to clear the protest. The annual game pits female lawmakers against members of the media to benefit the Young Survival Coalition, and it’s deeply personal for the Florida Democrat. She started the fundraiser back in 2009, soon after disclosing her own struggle with breast cancer.