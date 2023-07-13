Mayorkas says congressional threats not affecting his work

NEW YORK — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that ongoing investigations and the threat of impeachment from House Republicans are “not affecting me.”

“I am focused on the mission. And it is not in any way impacting these extraordinary men and women of the Department of Homeland Security who dedicate their talent, their creativity, their time, all too often away from family and loved ones, to serve the American public,” Mayorkas told reporters after a tour of the Customs and Border Protection international mail screening facility at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

While large quantities of fentanyl and other illicit drugs are coming across the southern border and through other carriers, Mayorkas said the effort to modernize the CBP international mail screening facility here is important. Fentanyl is particularly dangerous, he said, but dangers from drug trafficking did not start when President Joe Biden took office and picked Mayorkas to run the department.

“I was in the Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor for about 14 years and I prosecuted all sorts of drug trafficking crimes: marijuana, cocaine, black tar, heroin, methamphetamine. Nothing that I saw in those years compares to the danger you’re seeing now,” Mayorkas said. “The message I will say to the American people is we are unrelenting, and we are tireless in our fight against fentanyl and other synthetic drugs. We will not stop.”

Mayorkas spoke at a site that handles roughly 60 percent of inbound international mail.