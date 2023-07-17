Bipartisan efforts on child tax credit afoot in House

A bipartisan group of House members that’s played a role in brokering recent legislative deals plans to work on a proposal to beef up an existing tax credit for families with young children.

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said the group is planning to launch a subcommittee to work on issues associated with the child tax credit, which currently provides up to $2,000 per child. That's a smaller benefit than one in place during 2021, but would be cut in half and apply to many fewer households after 2025 without congressional action.

Fitzpatrick, a Ways and Means Committee member, said the child tax credit came up during discussions about the debt limit earlier this year, as the Problem Solvers Caucus aimed to build consensus around measures that could be paired with an increase. The group now plans to continue discussions on that issue and others with bipartisan interest after the debt ceiling package didn't address the matter.

The Problem Solvers Caucus includes 64 members evenly split between Republicans and Democrats who aim to work across the aisle, often taking on high-profile issues. The group typically requires 75 percent support among its members to endorse proposals.

Whether a bipartisan tax package comes together this year may hinge on negotiations around the child tax credit. Democrats have said a tax package extending business breaks will need to be balanced with tax measures to boost the social safety net, with some specifically naming the child credit.