Reichert puts race for Washington governor on battleground

ANALYSIS — Republicans haven’t won a gubernatorial race in Washington in more than 40 years, but a former GOP member of Congress will force Democrats to spend time and money extending their winning streak next year.

Last week, former Rep. Dave Reichert announced his candidacy in the open-seat race to replace Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is not seeking a fourth term. It’s almost eight years since one of the times Reichert considered running for statewide office.

In Washington state, Reichert might still be best known as the King County sheriff who helped catch the Green River Killer, but in Washington, D.C., he’s a former House takeover target that Democrats couldn’t ever defeat.

Reichert was first elected to the House in 2004, winning a Seattle-area seat left open by moderate GOP Rep. Jennifer Dunn by a 52 percent to 47 percent margin. Two years later, Republicans were clobbered in the midterm elections with unpopular President George W. Bush in the White House. Republicans lost their House majority, but Reichert survived with a 51.5-48.5 percent victory over Democrat Darcy Burner. In 2008, Reichert was targeted again and defeated Burner again, 53-47 percent.

Reichert enjoyed a much better political environment in 2010, President Barack Obama’s first midterm election. Republicans took back the House, and the congressman won narrowly, 52-48 percent, in a competitive race against Democrat Suzan DelBene.