Santos off to slow start on constituent casework

When Rep. George Santos took office amid revelations that he fabricated nearly every detail of the life he presented to voters, he claimed that he would nevertheless serve them faithfully in Congress.

“I am committed to serving the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District,” Santos said when he was sworn in. “The work of Congress is not about my personal life, this is about delivering results for my constituents.”

But a Roll Call investigation has found that the Republican went months without contacting the Internal Revenue Service or Small Business Administration on behalf of constituents.

Roll Call submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to a number of government agencies frequently contacted by congressional offices on behalf of their constituents, asking for correspondence from Santos’ office between his swearing in on Jan. 7 and the date of the request, May 3. Both the IRS and SBA said they found none. (Other agencies sent similar requests have not yet replied.)

Reached for comment, a spokeswoman in Santos’ office said that, as of Monday, the office has handled 11 cases between the two agencies. “According to our records, we have [sic] it looks like we have 7 solved cases for IRS and 1 on active/on-hold case. We also have 2 SBA cases solved and 1 Active,” Communications Director Gabrielle Lipsky wrote in an email.