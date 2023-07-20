‘SALT’ shakes up House GOP tax package discussions

House Republicans opposed to limits on deductions for state and local taxes are making their first stand in a move that could test their newfound power in the GOP conference.

Their push to force relief from the $10,000 "SALT" cap is shaping up as a major challenge to Republican leadership and underscores the political weight the issue carries in some of the country’s tightest swing districts.

There have been New York, New Jersey and California Republicans who've rebelled against the GOP-created SALT cap from its 2017 inception, but they secured needed leverage in a narrowly divided House this year to force their party to confront the issue.

“It’s very important that the middle-class families in the blue states recognize that the Republican Party actually is aware of the challenges that they have, and we are actually reconciling that and taking into account the fact that this very silly $10,000 arbitrary, capricious cap is a legacy thing,” Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said in an interview.

Garcia is among a group of House Republicans who say they’d vote against a package of leadership-backed tax bills unless some relief from the SALT cap is attached — even just a “pinch of SALT.” Several say no tax bill can get their support unless it allows more state and local tax deductions.