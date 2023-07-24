GOP holdouts on spending bills score dozens of earmarks

Seven of the biggest anti-spending conservative House Republicans have secured nearly $123 million worth of earmarks in the fiscal 2024 appropriations bills they say they’ll oppose unless GOP leaders agree to steeper cutbacks.

The seven Republicans constitute a third of the 21 GOP lawmakers who wrote last week to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pledging to withhold their support for the bills due to spending $115 billion more, on net, than the agreement they believe they extracted from McCarthy in January calls for.

They include Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who eked out a razor-thin victory in her 2022 race and faces a rematch next year; Clay Higgins of Louisiana; Keith Self of Texas and four Floridians — Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Bill Posey. Amounts range from $50 million for Gaetz — good enough to put him 15th on the overall House list — to one $1.75 million project Self secured.

House Appropriations Republicans have written bills that technically adhere to the $1.47 trillion cap McCarthy agreed to with conservative holdouts during his bid for the speaker’s gavel. But they would reallocate unspent funds from past years, including Democrats’ 2022 climate and health care budget package, to boost new spending in fiscal 2024.

Those rescissions helped support the inclusion of nearly $7.4 billion in earmarks, including for signatories on the letter to McCarthy led by Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Chip Roy, R-Texas. It’s not clear how that funding will fare once GOP leaders start chipping away at total spending in the bills to win support from lawmakers who signed the letter.