Awaiting Manchin’s decision, West Virginia race tilts toward GOP

Senate Democrats may have no chance to hold West Virginia’s Senate seat if Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III opts to retire or even run for president, but given the political terrain of the Mountain State, the race now favors the GOP.

That’s according to the latest analysis from Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, which has released its first detailed race ratings for the Senate map in 2024. The West Virginia Senate race debuts with a Tilt Republican rating.

As the Inside Elections team explained, Manchin appears to have no intention of making an announcement until 2024 about whether he’ll seek a fourth Senate term or possibly make a White House bid on a No Labels ticket. The Senate filing deadline is in late January.

Manchin said at a July 17 No Labels forum in New Hampshire that “if I get in a race, I’m going to win.” The former governor was reelected to his Senate seat by less than 1 percentage point in 2018, but West Virginia backed President Donald Trump against Joe Biden in 2020 by 39 points.

Broadly speaking, the overall Senate map in 2024 favors the Republicans, a fact that also becomes clear when looking at Roll Call’s most recent list of the 10 most vulnerable incumbents.