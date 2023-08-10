Some Republicans crack open door to child tax credit compromise

Some House Republicans defending vulnerable seats in the 2024 elections are working on an expansion of the child tax credit and view it as a priority in discussions about broader tax legislation this fall.

The GOP interest in playing a more active role to boost the benefit for families with children this year is bubbling up from at-risk freshmen and centrist groups in the party, who view the child credit as an important policy tool that has across-the-aisle support.

“I think that’s a good bipartisan area where we can work together,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said in an interview. “The objective should be to try to find savings for our families across the country and especially as we continue to deal with inflation.”

While Republicans temporarily doubled the child tax credit in a 2017 law and it has had bipartisan support since its late-1990s inception, it’s become a focus for Democrats during the Biden administration. Republicans oppose the full scale of a 2021 expansion that Democrats championed, which made the credit worth up to $3,600 for the youngest kids and $3,000 per child aged 6 and over, paid it in monthly installments and made it fully available for people with little to no taxable income.

